Expect mighty winds Sunday in Northeast Ohio, along with some rain and dipping temps

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tonight, you can expect a few passing showers, with widespread rain developing after 3 a.m. as a warm front lifts in.

Temperatures will return to the low/mid 50s to start tomorrow, then will gradually fall through the 40s after lunch. There will be a few spotty showers behind the front, otherwise most areas will be rain-free during the afternoon. Right now, the Browns game looks dry but very windy.

A wind advisory has been issued for our northern and western counties on Sunday.

Sustained winds of 20-30 MPH with gusts up to 45 MPH. Those in the advisory could get gusts up to 55 MPH. Be prepared for possible power outages.

A short-lived period of colder air (as advertised last week) will be around early next week, which could produce some lake effect precipitation including snow. The risk will be on Tuesday. Those outside of the snowbelt communities can expect more clouds and chilly temps.

Here's the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

