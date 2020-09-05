Expect a sunny Labor Day weekend, with slight chance for rain

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s Labor Day weekend, meaning the unofficial end of summer is here.

A weak disturbance situated to the north of us could bring spotty showers over the lake Saturday afternoon. And there is an outside chance a stray shower could drift into our lakeshore communities Saturday evening as well. A brief shower or storm may slip into our NW counties late Sunday/Sunday night.

Labor Day itself though is looking sunny, warmer, and humid as highs reach the mid 80s but also sports a 20% chance of a shower or storms diving into Northeast Ohio.

Generally-speaking, it’s going to be a wonderful weekend with plenty of chances to spend outdoors, yet be cognizant of radar on the FOX 8 Weather App as storms will be looming to our northwest.

