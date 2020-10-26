Expect a rainy start to your week in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A few showers and drizzle are possible overnight as temperatures bottom out around 40 degrees tonight.

These scattered showers taper to just a few spritzes or sprinkles in the morning, mainly east of I-77. There will be isolated showers and pockets of drizzle and plenty of clouds Monday. Once again temps are only set to be around 50.

Another round of rain will go through the area late Monday into Tuesday. Then another batch of showers is expected after around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Wednesday looks dry and warmer with highs in the mid 50s. Yet another round of more widespread rain makes Thursday’s outlook rather soggy! Stay tuned for changes to timing in the fast-paced weather system pattern.

Fall foliage colors are likely just past peak across northeast Ohio, hopefully you had a chance to check out the beautiful colors.

After a cloudy, somewhat unsettled start to the week sunshine finally wins out just in time for the weekend! Looking ahead to Halloween … Mostly sunny, but still cool.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

