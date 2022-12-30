CLEVELAND (WJW) — These big swings in temperature are NOT a “Cleveland or Ohio” phenomenon. In fact, the biggest swings occur with much higher frequency in the middle of the US.

We will see brief on-and-off showers to start the day. Breezy and mild. Mostly cloudy and quiet during the afternoon and evening before rain moves back in late Friday night. Breezy with another mild day, highs in the 50s.

A better chance for heavier rain to move in Friday night into Saturday.

If you’re headed out on New Year’s Eve to celebrate, you may have a few light showers in the evening but it’s looking drier for midnight and through the overnight. Temps will be in the 40s. So you’ll want a jacket and an umbrella just in case.

Temperatures gradually warm through the week. We go from extreme cold to well above average as we ring in the New Year. 50’s and showers later this week. Above normal temperatures over the next 7 days. Small chance for spotty snow late next week.

