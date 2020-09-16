Expect a one-day warm-up Wednesday, with cooler temps headed our way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Have you noticed the “hazy” sky yesterday and today? Wildfire smoke is trapped and streaming through the winds aloft. That smoke is stretched out at around 25,000 feet above the surface. Once the front passes late Wednesday, however, the smoke will diminish.

Tonight’s forecast won’t be as cool as last night, as seen below, but still chilly:

A one-day warm-up will occur tomorrow with highs flirting with 80 degrees.

Looking ahead to the Browns forecast for the Thursday night game – skies will clear out and you can expect temps in the mid 50s.

The long range outlook issued last week for the remainder of the month highlighted the lack of heat which has been fairly common over the last few years in mid-September. The cool-down will occur in two phases: The first this week. The second this weekend/next week. The countdown is on: Fall is nearly here.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

