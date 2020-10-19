Expect a cool, rainy Monday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — And now we wait for more rain showers to develop overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday should end up being a rainy day until we get into the afternoon. Sadly, not a lot of sunshine is expected until we get to Thursday which is the only dry day of the week.

Monday’s forecast starts off with rain and cool temps and the rainfall totals into the afternoon should be around half an inch.

A dry, but cloudy, break in the afternoon is expected, with highs in the low to mid 50s. Widespread rain returns Monday evening and continues overnight.

The week ahead remains unsettled with several chances for rain, with most of the widespread rain events occurring at nighttime. Pick day is still Thursday, with temps above average and around 70.

Big changes are coming next weekend, however, and we’ll struggle to even reach 50.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

