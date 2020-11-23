Expect a cold, wintery-mix rolling into Monday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — We tried to warn you that Sunday’s weather wasn’t going to be very nice, but at least showers have tapered off by now. However, you might not like what greets you tomorrow morning.

It’s a chilly start to the week with temperatures a touch below average. There is a slim chance of lake effect rain/snow showers on Monday, but that should not linger, nor accumulate.

Another round of rain arrives Wednesday with a few lingering early Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be in the 50s by that time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: