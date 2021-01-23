Expect a cold and cloudy Sunday in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cold and cloudy weather hits Sunday. Lake effect snow showers have ended for now, but clouds and flurries could brush by us tomorrow.

The bigger event for wintry mess comes Monday evening.

Next up, a ‘panhandle’ system early next week is still leaving question marks in terms of the exact track and the type of precipitation that could impact Northeast Ohio.

Here’s the current thinking…

Monday: Icy mix/snow north vs. rain south starting after 3 p.m. Less than 0.10 inch of ice, around an inch of a slushy snow.

Monday Night: Accumulating snow. A slushy 1-3 inches possible.

Tuesday: Snow showers. Additional accumulations.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: