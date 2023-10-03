CLEVELAND (WJW) – One more summery day! After reaching the 80s today, temperatures tonight continue to fall into the 60s.

Mostly clear and mild. Some spots may dip into the upper 50s but it’ll be a very comfortable night.

Another beautiful and warm day tomorrow. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Weak lake breeze today through Wednesday.

Speaking of October, here are the average stats for the month:

Staying well above average for the first several days of October. Average highs are in the upper 60s, we will however be near 80, enjoy! Not totally uncommon, here’s a look at the last 10 Octobers and how many days we spent in the 80s.

First strong cold front of the season arrives Friday. 3 straight day in the upper 70s to lower 80s to start the week. Showers late Thursday into Friday with passing showers/lake enhanced this weekend.

If you’re headed to the Woollybear Festival, it’ll be predominantly cloudy with on and off again light showers and cool and breezy temps in the mid 50s. It will be a very fall feeling forecast.

Temperatures will drop not only in Ohio but across the northern half of the US. It’s not all that uncommon. It’s not an Ohio thing. Big temperature swings become more frequent as we get deeper in the fall.

Check the latest 8-day forecast above.