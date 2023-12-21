CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’ll be chilly but seasonable on Thursday, with temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Plenty of clouds are around but we’re dry.

The Winter Solstice is Thursday! It’s the shortest day of the year with just over nine hours of daylight. Since the solstice does not occur until tonight at 10:27 p.m., we don’t start gaining daylight until Dec. 23.

Next up, a warm front moves northeast with a few light and spotty showers Friday night. Light showers will continue through midday Saturday — nothing heavy, just a nuisance. It’ll get warmer each day, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s for the weekend.

We are watching yet another panhandle system early next week. This system looks much deeper and stronger. Expect steady rain to begin Christmas night, developing after 6 p.m. We’ll see widespread rain Tuesday to Wednesday, with temperatures gradually becoming colder by the end of next week.

The panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north:

Expect more sustainable cold late next week, the last weekend of the year. There will be excellent chances for snow.

This is all part of the longer range outlook issued by Scott Sabol back in late November/early December.

Here’s the latest Fox 8-Day Forecast: