CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, partly to mostly clear, quiet and cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. It’ll be another night to open the windows and give the air conditioning and heat a break.

Wednesday, we’re partly to mostly sunny and comfortable with temperatures in the mid 70s.

Rain and storms will come in for the evening. The best timing from west to east will be 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Some of these storms could put down some pretty heavy downpours and have some pretty gusty winds with them.

We’re drying back out for Thursday and Friday with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 70s. Changes come in for the weekend.

Temperatures trending below average much of this week. Enjoy!

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: