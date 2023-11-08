(WJW) — This evening, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies take over with warm and breezy temperatures in the 50s early then rising into the 60s by late evening into the overnight. This is because we are under a warm front that is pumping in the warmer air from the south.

Tonight, clouds and showers along with breezy to gusty winds will move through with a cold front. After warm temps last until about 3 a.m., cold air filters in behind the cold front and we’ll dip into the upper 40s by early morning (8 a.m.)

With clouds around in the morning and cool temps in the upper 40s, that will be short-lived. Temperatures are seasonable for the afternoon with sunshine returning. It will stay on the breezy side.

Showers will linger into early Thursday (6 a.m.) before drier and cooler weather moves in for Thursday afternoon through the weekend. Trending colder by late Thursday and into the weekend. So we enter a drier, sunnier but cooler weather pattern late week through the weekend and into early next week.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

