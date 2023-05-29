(WJW) — We hope you are having a beautiful Memorial Day! It is staying comfortable this evening for any picnics or ceremonies.

Temperatures are a little cooler closer to the lake, but most of us will fall into the 70s and 60s tonight.

We’ll see a few clouds, mainly south of the area, but we will see more clearing through the night.

It will be even warmer tomorrow with highs in the low to mid-80s. Folks closer to the lake will see a lot of 70s during the afternoon.

It will be mostly sunny with a nice breeze from the southeast.

It gets even warmer as we say goodbye to May! Mid-80s next week. Humidity rises a bit as well. Hello June! Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or two by the end of the week.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

