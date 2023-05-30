CLEVELAND (WJW) – An Air Quality Alert will kick in tonight at midnight and last until Wednesday at midnight. Monitor your outdoor activity if you suffer from any breathing difficulties.

As the sun sets, temps fall into the 70s. Overnight, clear, quiet and warm with lows bottoming out around 60 degrees.

A touch more humidity moves in, nothing oppressive. It’ll just feel a bit more like summer, especially as temperatures climb into the mid 80s for several days. The more humid air and instability showers stay west of us.

Even warmer today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Folks closer to the lake will get some relief a drop to the mid 70s in a couple areas with a light lake breeze setting up.

It gets even warmer as we say goodbye to May and hello to June! Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening. Less than 10%, so I opted not to show it on the 8-day.

