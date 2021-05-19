ESA: World’s largest iceberg breaks off in Antarctica

WEDDELL SEA, Antarctica (WJW) — The largest iceberg in the world has broken off in the Weddell Sea in Antarctica, the European Space Agency reports.

The iceberg, dubbed A-76, measures around 4,320 sq km. Officials say it is 170 km in length and 25 km wide.

Meet the world’s largest iceberg (A-76) Courtesy: European Space Agency

The ESA says the iceberg, which is currently the largest in the world, is “slightly larger” than the Spanish island of Majorca. To compare, the agency says the A-74 iceberg, which broke off earlier this year, was only 1,270 sq km.

Photos of the berg were captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-1 mission, which allows for year-round viewing of remote regions like Antarctica.