CLEVELAND (WJW) – The waxing gibbous moon floating overhead is more than 60% illuminated heading toward full. There is a total lunar eclipse coming up mid-may.

Otherwise, mostly clear and uneventful overnight with lows in the 50s.

We’re gaining hours of daylight as well. By the end of this week, the sun won’t be setting until nearly 8:30 p.m.

Temperatures are trending up. Every day we’ll add a couple of degrees sending our temperatures above average. A few 80s showing up again. Get out and enjoy because next week we won’t be as lucky.

A string of dry days ahead. The longest stretch of dry weather since November 4-10. The next chance of a few showers is Friday night. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms next weekend.

