End of Winter Forecast: More snow, cold air heading towards Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Don’t put your seedlings in the ground just yet! More winter weather is headed our way.

Our team of meteorologists worked together to compile the “End of Winter Outlook” to give you a glimpse into our future.

According to our very own Andre Bernier, this winter is a “La Nina” year. This means the winds along the equator are stronger than normal. This makes the water in the Pacific Ocean near the equator cooler than it usually is. This change impacts weather all across the globe.

During December Northeast Ohio saw over 23 inches of snow, however that scaled back in January. However, as we go deeper into the next few weeks the La Nina pattern is finally going to get funneled in.

Our best chance of notable cold will be in the next one to three weeks.

Before winter, our meteorologists forecasted our snow totals would be below average, which is about 66 inches. January was above average but overall we’re behind on snow totals — we’ve only seen 39.6 inches.

However, our weather team predicts we will catch up and see snow totals around spread of 58 to 78 inches by the end of winter.

You can watch the full forecast in the video above.