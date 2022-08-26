CLEVELAND (WJW) – Partially clearing skies overnight with temperatures in the 60s and a little breezy. Humidity will be falling and it will feel more refreshing first thing in the morning. There could be some areas of patchy fog.

Seasonable to steamy this weekend. Take your pick! No rain, no worries, enjoy!

A BIG FOX 8 event on Sunday, the FOX TROT! It’s still not too late to sign up and the weather will cooperate. We hope to see you there! After the race it’s heating up. Temperatures on Sunday will top the upper 80’s but will be much cooler, in the 60s and 70s for the morning during the Trot.

Long-range outlook shows warmer than normal temperatures starting next week. Heat should back off briefly. Indications are more late summer heat heads east around Labor Day week.