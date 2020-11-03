Election Day forecast: Sunshine and warmer temps

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Election Day weather looks very good! Sunshine is expected as temperatures come up into the 50s, which is about a dozen degrees warmer than Monday.
A sunny stretch will run concurrently with a gradual warming trend until we reach the pinnacle of this warm-up at 70!
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
