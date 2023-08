CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mild morning. Still sticky with breezy conditions, but an easy drive to work weather wise. Temperatures warming from the mid 60s to either side of 80 this afternoon.

Just an isolated shower risk this evening after rush hour, mainly northwest.

You may notice a slight drop in humidity that lasts through Wednesday before a batch of rain and a few general thunderstorms show up early Thursday morning.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: