CLEVELAND (WJW) — We’ve got a warm-up coming… Easter weekend is looking quite pleasant. Egg hunts are a go!

Partly (maybe even mostly) sunny skies will be unproductive in terms of precipitation on Saturday. Easter Sunday should be a bit breezy and a touch warmer.

Next week, weather is unsettled, but at least we’re mild. First pitch looking good for the Tribe at Monday’s home opener, a far cry from snow/cold on opening day.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

