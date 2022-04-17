CLEVELAND (WJW) — Yes, there is a small chance there will be a few snow flakes Easter morning. Otherwise, a mix of sun and clouds but chilly, Sunday. Coats are going to be needed for the egg hunts.

It’s well below normal temperatures to start the week.

By Monday, another system moves in. This one scattered to widespread and the morning will hold some wintry mix/wet snow with it. It will accumulate in spots with bursts of moderate to heavy wet snow at times. A quick coating to 1-inch could lead to slick spots and reduced visibilities.

Temperatures will trend milder around April 23-25. We warm up by next weekend, to the mid and upper 70s.

But expect above normal rainfall and near/slightly below normal temps heading into early May.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

WJW graphic