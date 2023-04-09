CLEVELAND (WJW) – Happy Easter! A picture perfect day. Seasonal temps and filled with sunshine. Highs in the upper 50’s.

A light lake breeze sets up late afternoon and will drop shoreline temps around 50.

Here are some Easter weather history extremes:

Rain amounts are limited over the next week. Several dry days are ahead!

A fabulously quiet 8 day stretch ahead.. plus a warm-up on the way! It doesn’t get better than this for springtime in Northeast Ohio. Enjoy this stretch of dry, sun-filled, warmer days!

Looking ahead, next chance of showers next Saturday night.

Here’s the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook shows above normal temps by mid-month.