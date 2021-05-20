Earthquakes in Ohio: How often does a quake impact your community?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The earth beneath your feet is constantly moving. You might not be able to sense it, but Ohio has more very minor earthquakes and tremors than we ever knew about.

Scientists are burying sensors well below where people and cars and noise can affect them and what they are learning will surprise you.

Experts say Ohio is averaging at least one or two earthquakes a month on the low side. Some months the state has had three or four earthquakes that were detected by scientific software.

Many of Ohio’s quakes are small and almost inhumanly detectable, however sometimes they can be significant and damaging.

