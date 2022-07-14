CLEVELAND (WJW) — Areas of fog this morning as our humidity sits high. Some areas are seeing dense fog. This will dissipate as our temperatures warm and dewpoints shrink.

Temperatures will be in the low and mid 60s for the morning drive and sun will start to take over.

This afternoon and even Friday much drier, less humid air will move in along with cooler temps on either side of 80 degrees. This will be a refreshing break from the warmth and humidity.

Staying dry to end the week with our next chance at rain for the second half of the weekend as the heat and humidity creeps up. Seasonal temps return for much of week as the extreme heat stay out west for the most part.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: