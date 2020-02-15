Weekend forecast: Warmer weather expected heading into Presidents Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- What a cold start to our Valentine’s Day!

Get ready! The coldest night of season is in the works tonight. Did you know that we have not dipped to 10 degrees or below in Cleveland this winter? It’s true!

Our snowpack, clear sky, and light winds will allow temperatures to dip into the single digits. There will be sub-zero wind chills in spots, although the wind will be rather light. The cold won’t last as temperatures warm to near freezing by lunchtime Saturday.

Finally, it’s a quiet weekend ahead! We’re warming up and will remain dry through Presidents Day. Showers arrive later in the evening and become more widespread as our next system moves in.

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast: