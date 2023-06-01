CLEVELAND (WJW) — It will be another warm day tomorrow with highs in the mid 80s. There will be plenty of sunshine as the dry trend continues. Humidity levels will continue to stay bearable.

It’s been 11 days since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport. The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was Sept. 30, 1963, to Oct. 26, 1963. The next eight days are looking pretty dry:

It’s not just Ohio that is dry. Much of the Midwest is almost running a 2-inch to 3-inch rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions will continue, with only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening, with a cold front from the north.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: