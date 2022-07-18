CLEVELAND (WJW) – Mostly clear tonight and warm. Watching for patchy fog overnight and early tomorrow morning.

Dry Tuesday but hot before our next system arrives late Wednesday. A cold front will bring isolated strong to severe storms Wednesday night to the area. Drying out by the end of the week with a slight break from the humidity. Our next chance for showers arrives Sunday.

Good chance for storms late Wednesday as a cold front pushes through. Lots of heat and humidity in the next eight days.

