CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunny skies and moderate temperatures will make for a perfect day to enjoy the weather outdoors on Sunday.

No rain is expected on Sunday. The next, small, chance is overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning.

Below normal rainfall over the next 2 weeks will add to the current drought conditions. Even though we had excessive rainfall across our parts July 4-6, some places seeing over 3″, there are parts of northeast Ohio that are abnormally dry.

Today and tomorrow will be great days to spend in the pool or at the beach.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: