Dry, sunny skies on tap for your week and holiday weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Overall, Tuesday hasn’t been too shabby with morning showers followed by a drier and brighter afternoon sky.

Highs are going to skyrocket once we head into the holiday weekend and especially Memorial Day itself.

Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining mostly dry (20% chance of popcorn variety t-storm will be possible) along with summer-like temperatures. That being said, stay tuned because the latest weather pattern has been tough to nail down more than a few days in advance.

The official hurricane season does not begin until June 1st, but as you can see below it’s not complete out of the question to have an early-season tropical storm, or even hurricane for that matter.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

More forecast information, here.