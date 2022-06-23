CLEVELAND (WJW) – Overnight, temperatures will be a little cooler, on either side of 60 with clear skies and low humidity. Another night to open the windows.

Pleasant conditions stick around before the heat returns this weekend.

We’re in a dry stretch. Our next chance of rain/storms arrive with a cold front on Sunday. Timing mainly after 2 p.m.

Following the front, below normal rainfall anticipated over the next week.

Heat building as we head into the weekend. Another 90° day possible! Long-range outlook shows temperatures warming briefly this weekend then cooling early next week.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: