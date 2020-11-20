Dry start to the weekend with cooler temps expected

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Clouds return tonight and a cold front will be ushering in cooler temps as we kick off the weekend.

Changes are ahead this weekend. The first half will be dry followed by showers developing by Saturday night.

Sunday could start off with a rain/snow mix in spots, but it should not linger. Rain will takeover from there.

Rain will continue throughout the Browns game. Rainfall Sunday could reach 1/2″ or more in spots.

We’ll have a chilly start next week with highs falling about 5 degrees lesser than the average (49).

There is a slim chance of lake effect rain/snow showers on Monday, but that should not linger. Another round of rain arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday with a few lingering early Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be in the 50’s by this time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

