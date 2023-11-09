CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bit cooler tonight with temperatures in the 40s and 30s.

Clouds will build into the region but we will stay dry with showers passing by southern Ohio. Some spots will dip closer to the mid 30s by early tomorrow morning.

Another nice and seasonal day tomorrow. Highs will climb into the mid 50s as we squeeze out some sunshine by the afternoon. Breezy but dry.

Turning a bit cooler for any playoff football games Friday. Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the night. Quiet with a few clouds sticking around.

Cooler through the weekend. Could see a few spots of drizzle/flurry Saturday as a weak front passes. Nothing major. Gradually warming next week.

