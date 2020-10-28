Dry day on Wednesday, widespread rain returns Thursday

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Showers continue across the area this evening. It’ll taper to pockets of drizzle overnight with plenty of clouds around as well. Temperatures will dip to around 40 by day break.

A cloudy start tomorrow with sunshine emerging in the afternoon. Finally a dry day and bonus we’re warmer with highs in the mid 50s.

Another round of more widespread rain will roll in Thursday due to remnants of Zeta. The heaviest band of rain is shifting southward with the latest model run. Unfortunately Thursday looks to be a wash. If the heavier rain moves north there is the potential of localized flooding.

Sunshine returns just in time for Halloween. Dry, cool conditions for the ghosts and goblins heading out. It’ll be a spooky Halloween night as a full “blue” hunter’s moon will be bright. Remember to set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed, daylight saving ends at 2am.

Say it ain’t snow! Oh yes, a few snowflakes may affect our eastern suburbs/higher elevations Sunday night/Monday morning.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: