CLEVELAND (WJW) – A fairly quiet night is expected Friday with temperatures settling into the 30-33 degree range. Some patchy fog cannot be ruled out.

Dry skies with milky sunshine are in the forecast for Saturday.

The next chance for precipitation will be Sunday evening.

November will go into the record books as slightly colder than normal (-2.3°F) with a near-normal start to the snowfall for the season thus far, and above normal for Akron-Canton and Youngstown.