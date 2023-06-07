CLEVELAND (WJW) – The SPC has placed northern Ohio under an “Elevated Risk” for fires through tonight. Low humidity, lightly breezy conditions and lack of rain fall with drying conditions lead to this.

Please avoid any type of burning during this time.

We also have an AIR QUALITY ADVISORY for counties highlighted in grey below.

A bit cooler today with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. Mostly sunny with the hazy conditions sticking around through the day. Smoke should dissipate a bit this evening.

It’s day 18 of no rain at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport!

No soakers in the forecast anytime soon! Next chance of rain (if the forecast holds) Sunday evening into Monday with a small increase in humidity Sunday and Monday. Before then, there are a couple shots at receiving some light rain showers here or there, Thursday and Friday afternoon.

Check the latest 8-Day Forecast above.