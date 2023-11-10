(WJW) – Another nice and seasonal day. Breezy but dry.

Highs will climb into the mid-50s as we squeeze out some sunshine by the afternoon.

Turning a bit cooler for any playoff football games on Friday evening.

Temperatures will fall into the 40s during the night. Quiet with a few clouds sticking around.

Cooler through the weekend. Could see a few spots of drizzle/flurry on Saturday as a weak front passes. Nothing major.

Saturday futurecast:

Saturday is Veterans Day:

Dry from late Saturday through next Thursday.

Gradually warming next week. Here is the 8-day forecast:

The long-range outlook shows a brief cool down the weekend before Thanksgiving week followed by milder temps to start the week.

