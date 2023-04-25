CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered showers will be around this evening with cool temperatures in the 40s. You’ll need the jacket and the umbrella with you.

Showers will be tapering overnight and skies clearing. Look for a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow but temps only in the lower 50s.

Temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average (64°) all week until Friday. Temperatures flirt with 60 next weekend.

Driest days this week looks to be Wednesday and Thursday. Rain redevelops Friday. Another unsettled weekend ahead.

