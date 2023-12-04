(WJW) – Monday will be another dreary day, but more seasonably chilly.

Highs in the upper 30s to near 40° with spotty, light rain/snow showers.

The on-and-off drizzle will not amount to anything major. Limited amounts.

Today’s futurecast:

The active pattern continues Tuesday with a rain/snow mix.

There could be some light accumulations in spots on Tuesday, but not much.

Dry Thursday and Friday with milder temperatures.

Widespread rain redevelops late Saturday into Sunday.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

