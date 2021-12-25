Dreaming of a ‘mild’ Christmas? Above-average temps settle in, spotty showers tapering off

CLEVELAND (WJW) — No white Christmas for us this year.

The day will be breezy and mild with temps ranging from 50° to 55° to start off.

Expect spotty, light showers in the morning with dry breaks late morning/early afternoon. There might be a few lingering on/off afternoon showers. Temps will fall into the mid 40s by 5 p.m.

The total rainfall will be between 1/4″ and 1/2″.

The nearest snow will be in the Adirondacks of New York or the northern New England states of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine.

Monday has the next best chance for rain in this last week of December. Temps remain above average to finish off 2021.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Merry Christmas!