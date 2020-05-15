Downpours and thunder; Risk for severe weather

CLEVELAND (WJW)– It’s been a warm Friday peppered with downpours and rumbles of thunder at times.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed some of our eastern and southern counties in a “SLIGHT RISK” for severe weather through this evening. Damaging winds being the main threat, although hail cannot be ruled out. For the most part, it’s unlikely now due to the ‘capping’/stabilization of the atmosphere with the plethora of clouds and rain around during the optimal daytime heating hours.

Saturday is the “PICK DAY” of the weekend! SW winds will usher in a very warm Sunday followed by a cold front that will trigger another line of rain/storms late evening and overnight.

Next week features a closed ‘cut off’ low that is depicting a more southeasterly track resulting in drier days but also slightly less ‘warm’ temperatures than we thought earlier this week. This would translate into more seasonable “spring” high temperatures for the latter half of next week.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: