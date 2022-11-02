(WJW) – A Dense Fog Advisory is in place until 10 a.m. Wednesday morning for the following counties:

Give yourself a little bit of time during the morning commute. Once the fog clears, sunshine and a few high clouds will move in for the rest of the day. Highs will be a touch warmer, mid-60s.

Staying dry and quiet for the rest of the work week as high pressure dominates the forecast.

Our next chance of rain won’t arrive until Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures remain well above normal through the weekend/early next week.

The start of October was cooler than normal. So why has the pattern become warmer after a cool start to October? The answer lies in the tropical Pacific which has been in a favorable phase for warmth across the eastern US. How long does this last?

You can expect colder changes around mid-month.

We look at many regions of the globe as we crunch the latest data in formulating the winter outlook. Here are a few of them. Winter Weather Outlook on FOX8.com

Above is your latest 8-Day Forecast.