CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dense fog advisory is issued for parts of Northeast Ohio until 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Crawford, Erie, Huron, Ottawa and Sandusky Counties will have visibilities of less than a half of a mile due to the fog, creating hazardous driving conditions.

Skies will clear Tuesday for a pleasant spring day with temps in the mid 60s.

The first part of Wednesday should be dry with some sunshine. Then afternoon clouds roll in along with a few showers and gusty winds. Temperatures will warm to the mid 70s.

Temperatures top 10-15° above average through Thursday.

Cooler air will head our way late this week and into Easter weekend. The best day for an Easter egg hunt is Saturday. Well below normal temperatures next week per our long range outlook issued early last week.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: