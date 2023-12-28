CLEVELAND (WJW) – A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in parts of Northeast Ohio until noon Thursday due to visibility being reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.

The NWS said pockets of heavy fog could create hazardous driving conditions by creating low visibility at times in Ashland, Ashtabula, Crawford, Cuyahoga, Erie, Geauga, Holmes, Huron, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Ottawa, Portage, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne Counties.

It’s staying dreary through the evening on Thursday as we slowly try to dry out.

It will be cooler overnight and tomorrow, but still above average for this time of the year!

Brownies are back in action at home Thursday night. Dress warm and have some rain gear handy, just in case, if you’re headed to the game.

A panhandle storm track continues along with more cold from the north.

A more sustainable cold is expected last weekend of the year. Nothing extreme but longer than any period of cold over the last few weeks. Better chances for snow.

It’s looking more promising that we’ll have snow on the ground as we ring in the new year.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast:

