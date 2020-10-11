Delta bringing rain to parts of Northeast Ohio on Sunday

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday, Delta passes to the south of us. The father south you are the more likely you’ll see rain. The Browns game should remain dry.

Sunday will include more clouds from Delta with the showers nearing later in the day. Coverage will be around 60% after 5 p.m.

The heaviest rain will be across the eastern half of northern Ohio between 5 p.m. and midnight.





