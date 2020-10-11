CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sunday, Delta passes to the south of us. The father south you are the more likely you’ll see rain. The Browns game should remain dry.
Sunday will include more clouds from Delta with the showers nearing later in the day. Coverage will be around 60% after 5 p.m.
The heaviest rain will be across the eastern half of northern Ohio between 5 p.m. and midnight.
Read some of our most recent stories on FOX8.com, below:
- Delta bringing rain to parts of Northeast Ohio on Sunday
- Doctor says Trump no longer at risk of transmitting virus
- Cleveland Public Power reports outages in Old Brooklyn, other west side neighborhoods affected
- FDA warning: New recall for hand sanitizer after Poison control officials warned it could be mistaken as children’s food pouches
- Program offering free phones to millions of Americans