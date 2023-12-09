CLEVELAND (WJW) – It’s a breezy and mild setting with temperatures already around 50 degrees with a high Saturday of 60.

A non-severe thunderstorm and heavy rain at times Saturday night. Watch for holiday decorations with those wind gusts as high as 30 mph.

Near record warmth is anticipated Saturday with highs near 60. Here’s a look at the numbers:

Rain will turn into light snow showers early Sunday afternoon as the storm system exits, most models are keeping this in far eastern Ohio.

Light accumulations are possible, especially by Monday as temperatures fall.

Wear your coat, hat, and gloves to the Browns game! You’ll need it at the tailgate as well, temperatures will be falling through the day and pretty breezy.

