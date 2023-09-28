CLEVELAND (WJW) – Scattered light showers will continue into evening. Damp, raw and just downright cool with temperatures hanging out in the 60s.

There are some areas of patchy fog around this evening. Rain will become more scattered with drier breaks later tonight.

A few sprinkles will stick around overnight into early tomorrow morning. We’ll continue to see some areas of patchy fog. Cool with temperatures eventually falling into the mid 50s.

Rainfall amounts up to a quarter of an inch in spots through Thursday night.

A few lingering sprinkles Friday morning but drier conditions will move in by the afternoon and evening. Warmer with decreasing clouds and temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Friday, clouds and a few showers will be around in the early morning but the afternoon should feature gradual sunshine with maybe an isolated diurnally driven shower. Temperatures will be back into the lower 70s. Looking nice for Friday night football!

The weekend looks gorgeous! Plenty of sunshine and mid 70’s as we usher in October.

Check the 8-day forecast above.