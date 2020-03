Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Temperatures are starting out in the 50s across most of Northeast Ohio.

And they'll stay there for most of the day.

We'll see periods of rain this morning and mid-afternoon.

Things will mostly dry out for the evening commute.

Mid to late morning tomorrow we have temperatures flirting with the freezing point, so there's a chance of a wintry mix.

We likely won't see any accumulation.

Here's your 8-day forecast:

More weather information here.