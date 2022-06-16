CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’re tracking a threat of severe storms and more dangerous heat.

A heat advisory is in effect for portions of Northeast Ohio Thursday. Ashland, Holmes, Richland, and Wayne counties are under the advisory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Many people in these areas remain without power after severe storms that came through Monday evening.

Highs today are expected to be in the lower 90s. The heat index could make it feel more like triple digits.

We’re tracking scattered showers in the afternoon and an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm primarily east of I-71.

The main threat with any storm that develops will be strong straight-line winds, heavy downpours and large hail. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Humidity will drop to more comfortable levels by the end of the week. Father’s Day weekend will be comfortable with plenty of sunshine and pleasant temperatures. High in the low and mid-70s.

Here is the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: