Couple showers Wednesday; Warmer temps this weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Rain has stayed to the south of Cleveland Tuesday. Temperatures made it well into the 70s where the sun snuck out from behind the cloud layers.

A couple of showers may dot the landscape heading into Wednesday, but we’re hoping to retire any showery weather as we approach the holiday weekend.

Here’s a look at the maps showing meandering low pressure pulling away from Ohio.

Maps In Motion

Memorial Day weekend is showing signs of remaining mostly dry (20% chance of popcorn variety t-storm will be possible) along with summer-like temperatures. That being said, stay tuned because the latest weather pattern has been tough to nail down more than a few days in advance.

The driest air over the next 24 hours is actually over the NE counties of the Buckeye State.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: